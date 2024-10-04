The Anchoress announces new Versions: Encore vinyl EP

The Anchoress has announced that she has released a brand new vinyl EP, Versions Encore, a final apart of her recent covers songs series which featured on last year's Versions album.

Versions Encore is out today and features recent covers of songs by Joy Division, The Smiths, Suede and Blur and is only available on limited edition Eco Mix vinyl and strictly limited to 500 copies only.

"After the release of the Verisons album last October, I had planned to put the covers project into hibernation while I worked on a new album of originals," explains Catherine Anne Davies, aka The Anchoress. "However, the muse still came to call, and I went on to record four further songs in 2024. Lots of you requested that these new offerings be collected together on vinyl. So, here they are. I’ve also included two additional bonus songs that didn’t make it onto the original Versions LP track listing, so all 6 of these are making their vinyl debut here!

"It’s been mastered by the uber-talent that is Jon Astley (renowned for his work with Tori Amos and Peter Gabriel) and the artwork has been beautifully put together by my long-time design collaborator Scott Robinson. You can expect a really stunning visual package that we have closely collaborated together on."

Each Eco Mix vinyl version pressed will be of a completely unique colour combination, reworked from leftover wax pellets. And, as today is Bandcamp Friday, it’s also available at a special discounted price for today only.

Get Versions: Encore.

(Image credit: Driwned In Sound)