The Anchoress announces new Versions: Encore vinyl EP

By
( )
published

The Anchoress covers Joy Division, Blur and more on new vinyl covers EP out today

The Anchoress
(Image credit: Sean Adams)

The Anchoress has announced that she has released a brand new vinyl EP, Versions Encore, a final apart of her recent covers songs series which featured on last year's Versions album.

Versions Encore is out today and features recent covers of songs by Joy Division, The Smiths, Suede and Blur and is only available on limited edition Eco Mix vinyl and strictly limited to 500 copies only.

"After the release of the Verisons album last October, I had planned to put the covers project into hibernation while I worked on a new album of originals," explains Catherine Anne Davies, aka The Anchoress. "However, the muse still came to call, and I went on to record four further songs in 2024. Lots of you requested that these new offerings be collected together on vinyl. So, here they are. I’ve also included two additional bonus songs that didn’t make it onto the original Versions LP track listing, so all 6 of these are making their vinyl debut here!

"It’s been mastered by the uber-talent that is Jon Astley (renowned for his work with Tori Amos and Peter Gabriel) and the artwork has been beautifully put together by my long-time design collaborator Scott Robinson. You can expect a really stunning visual package that we have closely collaborated together on."

Each Eco Mix vinyl version pressed will be of a completely unique colour combination, reworked from leftover wax pellets. And, as today is Bandcamp Friday, it’s also available at a special discounted price for today only.

Get Versions: Encore.

The Anchoress

(Image credit: Driwned In Sound)
Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.