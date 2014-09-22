The Amity Affliction debut The Weigh Down

The Amity Affliction have unveiled a promo for track The Weigh Down.

It’s lifted from the Australian metalcore outfit’s fourth album Let The Ocean Take Me, which launched this year via Roadrunner Records – their first with guitarist Dan Brown, who replaced Imran Siddiqi in 2012.

Frontman Joel Birch’s lyrics on the record deal with issues such as mental health and suicide and he recently revealed talking to fans who have been affected by his songwriting is “part and parcel” of his job.

He told TeamRock Radio: “When you’re given this amazing platform where you can actually change people’s lives for the better, I think that’s part and parcel of being in a band.

“If you’re going to write honestly about problems, then you should speak honestly too. Mental health is such an important topic.”

They are currently on tour in the US and are set to play five dates in the UK in November.

Nov 28: Birmingham The Institute

Nov 29: Glasgow Classic Grand

Nov 30: Manchester Gorilla

Dec 01: Cardiff Clwb Ifor Bach

Dec 02: London 02 Academy