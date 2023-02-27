The Almighty reform original line-up for UK shows

The Almighty have reformed with their original line-up to play their first shows together in 32 years.

The Almighty were one of Britain’s biggest and best-loved rock bands in the ’90s, chalking up eight Top 40 singles, and four Top 40 albums after rising to national consciousness with their debut album Blood, Fire & Love.

Now vocalist/guitarist Ricky Warwick is reuniting with guitarist Andy 'Tantrum' McCafferty, bassist Floyd London and drummer Stumpy Monroe to play three career retrospective concerts to celebrate their 35th anniversary.

The quartet will play:



Nov 30: Glasgow Barrowlands

Dec 01: Manchester Academy

Dec 02: London O2 Forum



Balaam And The Angel will be special guests on all shows.



"Once these shows are over, that will be it," a press statement insists.



Tickets go on sale Friday, March 3 at 10am.

Speaking to this writer in 2019, Ricky Warwick said, "We still get offers to play festivals, good offers. I love that people remember us fondly, and I love that we have a legacy. There’s still some people who’ll see me as ‘Ricky from The Almighty’ and that’s okay with me."



"I think people saw that we were the real deal, a blue collar, dirty rock ’n’ roll band, and we just connected. There was nobody like us at the time."