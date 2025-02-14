"Thank you so much for really changing my life with your music": Watch Paramore's Hayley Williams do a surprise performance of crushcrushcrush with Finneas at his show in Nashville

Hayley Williams joined Finneas last night (February 13) for a performance of the Paramore classic crushcrushcrush.

The collab took place at the Billie Eilish songwriter's show in Nashville at the Ryman Auditorium in support of his 2024 album For Cryin’ Out Loud!.

Towards the end of the set, the Paramore frontwoman appears on stage to perform the song, and sings alongside Finneas' guitar playing, marking her first play through of the track in seven years.

"Thank you so much for really changing my life with your music," Finneas says to Williams prior to the performance. "Your band is so f***ing sick ... I'm so lucky to know you as a person and luckier to just be in the presence of your talent."

In response, Williams says: "Thank you, thanks. Wow, what an honour. You guys are such a cool crowd, too."

While introducing the track - which was lifted from Paramore's 2007 album Riot! - Finneas declares, "I thought it'd be fun if we did crushcrushcrush. That sound okay to you?".

The surprise collab follows Williams and Finneas' recent performances at the G*ve a F*ck LA benefit concert on February 5 at the Hollywood Palladium, which was held to benefit victims of the Californian wildfires.

At the event, the Paramore singer performed an acoustic set alongside Failure frontman Ken Andrews, and played covers of Failure’s Daylight and Björk‘s All Is Full of Love.

Finneas performed two originals, his album title track For Cryin' Out Loud! and Only A Lifetime.

Watch the performance below: