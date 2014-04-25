Textures for anniversary shows

Textures will return to London for a show to mark the tenth anniversary of debut album Polars in October.

It’s part of a wider European tour on which the Dutch outfit will play the eight-track work in full, along with selected pieces from the rest of their catalogue.

They’ve promised a number of additional surprises, including special guests at two of the shows, who’ll be named in due course.

Meanwhile, they’re continuing work on the follow-up to fourth album Dualism, which was launched in 2011.

The London shows takes place at the Garage on October 29, with tickets on sale now. Find out more in the trailer video below.

Textures Newsflash