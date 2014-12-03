Testament offer fans shares in Native Blood

Testament fans are being offered the chance to own shares in the song Native Blood.

The track appeared on the band’s 2012 album Dark Roots Of Earth. And fans who buy a stake in the song will also be given early access to Testament’s next album, due in 2015.

Other incentives include an invitation to join frontman Chuck Billy and guitarist Eric Peterson for an exclusive online shareholder meeting; a limited-edition print of Chuck’s handwritten song lyrics for Native Blood; and a foil embossed Certificate Of Ownership.

The share scheme is being offered by the band in conjunction with the New York Rock Exchange – an organisation that allows bands to offer unique packages to fans, but does not give buyers access to royalties from the music.

Peterson says: “The song is the heart of everything we do. It’s very cool to be able to share that.”

Billy adds: “This is an opportunity to actually get fans around the world to be a part of what I do and what I give out to people and express myself. So I’m very excited to be able to share what my creations are to the world, through the New York Rock Exchange, and get me a little one step closer to all our fans.”

Various packages are available, ranging in price from $15 to $100.

Chuck Billy said in September that the band’s follow-up to Dark Roots Of Earth will be out around March 2015. Sacked bassist Greg Christian this month revealed he had $150 to his name. He previously said he had been paid next to nothing for his work with Testament.