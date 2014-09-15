Testament, Deicide, Crowbar men hit Devil’s Highway

Members of Testament, Deicide, Crowbar, Trouble and Dimmu Borgir have formed classic metal supergroup Devil’s Highway – and their debut album will be finished in December.

The supergroup features vocalist Kyle Thomas of Trouble and Exhorder fame; guitarist Ralph Santolla (Deicide, Obituary, Death); guitarist Matt Brunson (Crowbar, Kingdom Of Sorrow); bassist Steve DiGiorgio (Testament, Sadus); and drummer Tony Laureano (Dimmu Borgir, Nile).

Thomas says their sound is influenced by Black Sabbath, Alice In Chains, Ozzy Osbourne and early Scorpions. He adds: “I met Ralph on tour and we hit it off perfectly. He played me some songs and asked if I’d be interested in working with him. I immediately said yes.”

The project stepped up a notch after Thomas, Santolla, DiGiorgio and Laureano toured Japan as the Death Metal Allstars. “We decided it was so much fun that we should make a real band,” says the singer.

“Some of my closest friends say this could be the best material I’ve ever been involved with. I’m honoured to be in the mix.”

The Devil’s Highway debut is expected early next year. The band have released taster track Blighted House.