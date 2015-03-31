Tesla’s Jeff Keith has hip replacement surgery

Tesla mainman Jeff Keith has undergone successful hip replacement surgery and is resting at home, it’s been confirmed.

And the band say he’ll rejoin them for rehearsals for their upcoming live commitments next week.

They say in a statement: “JK has made a full recovery from his hip replacement surgery and is enjoying some much needed rest and relaxation at this time.

“The band will resume rehearsals for the Monsters Of Rock cruise next week and run through a set of songs from their latest album Simplicity.”

The cruise sets sail around the Bahamas on April 18 and also features artists including Europe, Night Ranger, Queensryche, the Winery Dogs, Stryper and Black Star Riders.

Tesla will then tour North America with Def Leppard and Styx throughout the summer.

Earlier this year, the group’s guitarist Frank Hannon issued a promo for the track Electric Chair lifted from his solo album World Peace.