Terrorvision frontman Tony Wright releases solo lyric video

Terrorvision frontman Tony Wright has released a lyric video for his track Music Is The Food Of Love with Classic Rock.
It’s the opening song on his as-yet-untitled solo album, which is set for release in July and available for pre-order via the singer’s PledgeMusic page.
Wright tells Classic Rock: “My first album Thoughts ’N’ All set off from a dark place – wandering through the middles again and finding a good resolve at the end. This album starts from a much more positive and happy starting point.”
He adds: “The record is linked to the music I love, likening the people I love to the things I love about music. I pay homage to the songs I grew up with and the folk that sang them – and even ones I didn’t sing along to.
“It’s about the rhythms, melodies, harmonies and words that are important. Hopefully the storylines that run through speak for themselves.”
Further album details will be released in due course.
Wright will head out on the road in support of the album later this week, while Terrorvision also have a number of UK dates planned, including an appearance at the Bearded Theory festival, Walton-on-Trent, on May 28.
Tony Wright UK solo tour dates
May 18: Edinburgh Bannermans Bar
May 19: Newcastle The Cluny
May 20: Grimsby Yardbirds Rock
May 21: York Fulford Arms
May 22: Leicester The Soundhouse
Jun 04: Manchester Gullivers NQ
Terrorvision 2016 UK tour dates
May 28: Walton-on-Trent Bearded Theory Festival,
Nov 22: Glasgow The Garage
Nov 23: Wolverhampton Wulfrun Hall
Nov 25: Manchester O2 Ritz
Nov 26: Southampton Engine Rooms
Nov 27: London Koko
Nov 28: Norwich Waterfront