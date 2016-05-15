Terrorvision frontman Tony Wright releases solo lyric video

Terrorvision frontman Tony Wright has released a lyric video for his track Music Is The Food Of Love with Classic Rock.

It’s the opening song on his as-yet-untitled solo album, which is set for release in July and available for pre-order via the singer’s PledgeMusic page.

Wright tells Classic Rock: “My first album Thoughts ’N’ All set off from a dark place – wandering through the middles again and finding a good resolve at the end. This album starts from a much more positive and happy starting point.”

He adds: “The record is linked to the music I love, likening the people I love to the things I love about music. I pay homage to the songs I grew up with and the folk that sang them – and even ones I didn’t sing along to.

“It’s about the rhythms, melodies, harmonies and words that are important. Hopefully the storylines that run through speak for themselves.”

Further album details will be released in due course.

Wright will head out on the road in support of the album later this week, while Terrorvision also have a number of UK dates planned, including an appearance at the Bearded Theory festival, Walton-on-Trent, on May 28.

May 18: Edinburgh Bannermans Bar

May 19: Newcastle The Cluny

May 20: Grimsby Yardbirds Rock

May 21: York Fulford Arms

May 22: Leicester The Soundhouse

Jun 04: Manchester Gullivers NQ

May 28: Walton-on-Trent Bearded Theory Festival,

Nov 22: Glasgow The Garage

Nov 23: Wolverhampton Wulfrun Hall

Nov 25: Manchester O2 Ritz

Nov 26: Southampton Engine Rooms

Nov 27: London Koko

Nov 28: Norwich Waterfront

Welcome Back: Tony Wright