Temple Of The Dog tour sells out in seconds

Temple Of The Dog’s first ever tour sold out in seconds on Ticketmaster – leading angry fans to express their rage on social media.

Fans complained that there were no tickets left on the webstore less than a minute after they went on sale at 12pm on Friday – but that third-party ticket websites had plenty to sell shortly after.

Ticketmaster have apologised to those who missed out on tickets, saying: “For high demand events, tons of people try purchasing from the limited inventory and tickets go quickly.”

Temple Of The Dog announced their reunion last month and confirmed a run of five US shows, taking in Philadelphia, New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles and Seattle in November.

The band, formed by Soundgarden’s Chris Cornell and Pearl Jam’s Stone Gossard, Jeff Ament, Mike McCready and Eddie Vedder, also won control over their 1991 master tapes last year following a drawn-out legal battle.

The upcoming reissue of their self-titled debut album will feature previously unreleased material.

Nov 04: Philadelphia Tower Theatre, PA

Nov 07: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Nov 11: San Francisco Bill Graham Civic Center, CA

Nov 14: Los Angeles The Forum, CA

Nov 20: Seattle Paramount Theater, WA

Temple Of The Dog reissue to feature unheard material