Tedeschi Trucks Band announce UK and Ireland tour

Tedeschi Trucks Band have announced a UK and Ireland tour for 2022. The run of six dates kicks off in Dublin on November 2 and concludes in Glasgow on November 10. In-between they'll visit Manchester and play three shows at London's Palladium, a venue they last headlined in 2019.

The newly announced dates are the band's first they played their only UK show of 2020 at Wembley Arena, an event notable for being held on the first full day after the UK exited the EU. Tickets go on sale Friday, 10 December at 9am GMT

In addition, Tedeschi Trucks Band have confirmed three shows in Paris, in addition to a run of European shows announced late last month. They also have a comprehensive schedule of dates in The US lined up. Full dates below.

Earlier this year, Tedeschi Trucks Band released Layla Revisited (Live At Lockn'), their live recording of Derek And The Dominos' classic album Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs.

Jan 06: Shreveport Municipal Auditorium, LA

Jan 07: New Orleans Saenger Theatre, LA

Jan 08: New Orleans Saenger Theatre, LA

Jan 18: Omaha Orpheum Theatre, NE

Jan 19: Des Moines Civic Center, IA

Jan 21: Chicago Theatre, IL

Jan 22: Chicago Theatre, IL

Jan 25: Peoria Civic Center Theater, IL

Jan 26: Cedar Rapids Paramount Theatre, IA

Jan 28: Chicago Theatre, IL

Jan 29: Chicago Theatre, IL

Feb 03: Washington Warner Theatre, D.C.

Feb 04: Washington Warner Theatre, D.C.

Feb 05: Washington Warner Theatre, D.C.

Feb 17: Washington Warner Theatre, D.C.

Feb 18: Washington Warner Theatre, D.C.

Feb 19: Washington Warner Theatre, D.C.

Feb 22: Nashville Ryman Auditorium, TN

Feb 23: Nashville Ryman Auditorium, TN

Feb 25: Nashville Ryman Auditorium, TN

Feb 26: Nashville Ryman Auditorium, TN

Apr 23: Miramar Beach Moon Crush, FL

Jun 24: Jacksonville Daily's Place Amphitheatre, FL

Jun 25: Mobile Civic Center, AL

Jun 26: Tuscaloosa Amphitheatre, AL

Jun 28: Indianapolis Amphitheater at White River State Park, IN

Jun 29: Detroit Fox Theatre, MI

Jul 01: Canandaigua Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center, NY

Jul 02: Gilford Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion, NH

Jul 03: Saratoga Springs Performing Arts Center, NY

Jul 06: New Haven Westville Music Bowl, CT

Jul 08: Philadelphia The Mann Center for the Performing Arts, PA

Jul 09: Essex Junction Midway Lawn, VT

Jul 10: Patchogue Great South Bay Music Festival, NY

Jul 12: Lewiston ArtPark, NY

Jul 13: Cincinnati PNC Pavilion at Riverbend, OH

Jul 15: Atlanta Fox Theatre, GA

Jul 16: Atlanta Fox Theatre, GA

Jul 19: Vienna Wolf Trap, VA

Jul 20: Richmond Virginia Credit Union LIVE!, VA

Jul 21: Raleigh Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, NC

Jul 23: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC

Jul 24: Huber Heights Rose Music Center at The Heights, OH

Jul 26: Aurora RiverEdge Park, IL

Jul 27: St. Louis Fabulous Fox Theatre, MO

Jul 29: Morrison Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO

Jul 30: Morrison Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO

Oct 17: Copenhagen Amager Bio, Denmark

Oct 20: Randers Værket, Denmark

Oct 21: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway

Oct 22: Stockholm Cirkus, Sweden

Oct 25: Berlin Verti Music Hall, Germany

Oct 26: Hamburg Edel-optics.de Arena, Germany

Oct 27: Prague Forum Karlin, Czech Republic

Oct 30: Rotterdam RTM Stage, The Netherlands

Nov 02: Dublin The Helix, Ireland

Nov 04: London Palladium, UK

Nov 05: London Palladium, UK

Nov 06: London Palladium, UK

Nov 09: Manchester Academy, UK

Nov 10: Glasgow O2 Academy, UK

Nov 12: Paris: Le Trianon, France

Nov 13: Paris: Le Trianon, France

Nov 15: Paris Bataclan, France

