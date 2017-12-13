Tech-fest 2018 announces first wave of artists

Tech-fest organisers have announced the first wave of artists who will play at next year’s event in the UK.
It’ll be held at the Newark Showgrounds on July 5-9, 2018, with a mix of metal and progressive artists now confirmed.
Today’s announcement reveals that The Acacia Strain, The Contortionist, Voyager and Vola will play the summer festival.
They’ll be joined by Cyclamen, Amogh Symphony, DVSR, Jinjer, Tides From Nebula, Crystal Lake, Bloodshot Dawn, Rishabh Seen, The Surrealist, Damned Spring, Fragrantia, Schiermann, Siamese, Stomb, Leeched and You Win Again Gravity.
Tickets for Tech-fest 2018 are currently on sale at an early bird price of £69.99 plus £20 camping.
Another 40 artists will be revealed in due course.
View the lineup poster below.
- Queens Of The Stone Age photography backlash continues
- Sons Of Apollo announce more European dates
- Clown: Next Slipknot album could be my last
- Decapitated released from jail pending kidnap and rape trial
Tech-fest 2018 lineup so far
The Acacia Strain
The Contortionist
Voyager
Vola
Cyclamen
Amogh Symphony
DVSR
Jinjer
Tides From Nebula
Crystal Lake
Bloodshot Dawn
Rishabh Seen
The Surrealist
Damned Spring
Fragrantia
Schiermann
Siamese
Stomb
Leeched
You Win Again Gravity
UK Tech-Fest 2017 at Newark Showground, Newark - live review