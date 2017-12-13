Queens Of The Stone Age photography backlash continues

Last weekend, Queens Of The Stone Age frontman Josh Homme was filmed kicking photographer Chelsea Lauren during the band’s set at the KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas show in Los Angeles.

He’s since apologised for his actions, which resulted in Lauren spending time in hospital. But Homme’s behaviour has led music photographer Ellen Offredy to say that she has “no interest” in working with the band in the future.

Offredy, who has worked with a wide range of artists and publications, tells BBC Newsbeat: “No photographer should feel threatened by an artist. We’re there to help them. Nobody should have to go through that at work. It just shouldn’t happen.”

Offredy reports that Homme’s initial explanation for the incident, which suggested it was an accident, “wasn’t sincere” and adds: “But the video version shows he’s had time to reflect on his actions – he’s acknowledged he’s kicked a photographer and that is inexcusable.

“Hopefully from here he’ll change his behaviour at live shows to ensure nobody else is injured.”

Offredy goes on to say: “I’ve always been a fan of Queens Of The Stone Age and they’re a band I’ve always wanted to photograph. But I can’t say I ever want to turn up to do a job and photograph a band and feel in danger.

“As far as I’m concerned I have no interest in working with them anymore.”

She adds: “But I have friends who have photographed them in recent weeks and said it was one of the best experiences of their life so it really depends on how this one case is dealt with.”

In his video apology, Homme also said sorry to his friends, family and bandmates, adding: “I’m going to have to figure out some stuff I think because rock’n’roll is a wonderful thing – it’s supposed to save and help people not mess them up, so Chelsea Lauren I hope you’re OK.”

Josh Homme apologises after kicking female photographer at LA show