Can you guess the band from these emojis?

Emojis can be used for just about everything. There are smiley faces, sad faces, poos, aubergines, peaches, ghosts, frogs, pretty much anything you can think of in the form of brightly coloured pixels. But emojis aren't just used as fun ways to describe genitalia, they can also be translated into band names!

Below are ten band names in the form of emoji. Can you name them all?

Answers are at the bottom of the page. NO CHEATING.

ANSWERS BELOW

Guns N’ Roses

King Diamond

Beartooth

Pig Destroyer

Five Finger Death Punch

Ghost

Devildriver

Rammstein

Of Mice & Men

Dethklok

