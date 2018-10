Ten Second Song Guy has re-created Taylor Swift’s smash hit Bad Blood in the style in Disturbed.

Not content with covering Bad Blood in his own signature style a few months ago, the Metal Hammer Golden God winner has returned to the pop sensation with just one imitation in mind – David Draiman. You might think it doesn’t work and it’s a completely ludicrous idea, but you haven’t heard it!

You can download the Disturbed version of Bad Blood here.