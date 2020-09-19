Tarja to release expanded edition of her From Spirits And Ghosts Christmas album

Tarja has announced From Spirits And Ghosts (A Dark Score For Christmas) will be re-released on November 6 via earMUSIC. An addition to the 12 reworked Christmas carols from the 2017 edition, the reissue includes a special charity version of Feliz Navidad featuring guest vocalists Within Temptation’s Sharon den Adel, Epica’s Simone Simons, Cristina Scabbia from Lacuna Coil and more.

The 2020 edition of the album adds even more dark festive spirit with the inclusion of the previously unreleased live album Christmas Together: Live at Olomouc And Hradec Králové 2019 which was recorded in the Czech Republic. It’s the singer’s first ever live Christmas album and honours her annual seasonal concerts.

Says Tarja about From Spirits And Ghosts: “On this album, I explored the other side of Christmas. The Christmas of the lonely people and the missing ones. The Christmas for those that do not find joy in the blinking lights and the jingle bells.”

Christmas Together: Live at Olomouc and Hradec Králové 2019 will also be released as a limited edition double album on November 27.

From Spirits And Ghosts (A Dark Score For Christmas) - 2020 version tracklist

CD1

1. O Come, O Come, Emmanuel

2. Together

3. We Three Kings

4. Deck the Halls

5. Pie Jesu

6. Amazing Grace

7. O Tannenbaum

8. Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas

9. God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen

10. Feliz Navidad

11. What Child Is This

12. We Wish You a Merry Christmas

13. Sublime Gracia

14. Ô viens, Ô viens, Emmanuel

15. O Christmas Tree

16. Feliz Navidad (Barbuda Relief and Recovery Charity Version)

CD 2 - Christmas Together: Live at Olomouc and Hradec Králové 2019

1. Sydämeeni Joulun Teen

2. What Child Is This

3. Tonttu

4. O Come, O Come, Emmanuel

5. Varpunen Jouluaamuna

6. You Would Have Loved This

7. Ave Maria (Paolo Tosti)

8. Ave Maria (Michael Hoppé)

9. Ave Maria (Giulio Caccini)

10. Ave Maria (Tarja Turunen)

11. Together

12. Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas

13. The Christmas Song

14. Walking in the Air

15. Silent Night