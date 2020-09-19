Tarja to release expanded edition of her From Spirits And Ghosts Christmas album

Tarja has announced From Spirits And Ghosts (A Dark Score For Christmas) will be re-released on November 6 via earMUSIC. An addition to the 12 reworked Christmas carols from the 2017 edition, the reissue includes a special charity version of Feliz Navidad featuring guest vocalists Within Temptation’s Sharon den Adel, Epica’s Simone Simons, Cristina Scabbia from Lacuna Coil and more.
The 2020 edition of the album adds even more dark festive spirit with the inclusion of the previously unreleased live album Christmas Together: Live at Olomouc And Hradec Králové 2019 which was recorded in the Czech Republic. It’s the singer’s first ever live Christmas album and honours her annual seasonal concerts.
Says Tarja about From Spirits And Ghosts: “On this album, I explored the other side of Christmas. The Christmas of the lonely people and the missing ones. The Christmas for those that do not find joy in the blinking lights and the jingle bells.”
Christmas Together: Live at Olomouc and Hradec Králové 2019 will also be released as a limited edition double album on November 27.
From Spirits And Ghosts (A Dark Score For Christmas) - 2020 version tracklist
CD1
1. O Come, O Come, Emmanuel
2. Together
3. We Three Kings
4. Deck the Halls
5. Pie Jesu
6. Amazing Grace
7. O Tannenbaum
8. Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas
9. God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen
10. Feliz Navidad
11. What Child Is This
12. We Wish You a Merry Christmas
13. Sublime Gracia
14. Ô viens, Ô viens, Emmanuel
15. O Christmas Tree
16. Feliz Navidad (Barbuda Relief and Recovery Charity Version)
CD 2 - Christmas Together: Live at Olomouc and Hradec Králové 2019
1. Sydämeeni Joulun Teen
2. What Child Is This
3. Tonttu
4. O Come, O Come, Emmanuel
5. Varpunen Jouluaamuna
6. You Would Have Loved This
7. Ave Maria (Paolo Tosti)
8. Ave Maria (Michael Hoppé)
9. Ave Maria (Giulio Caccini)
10. Ave Maria (Tarja Turunen)
11. Together
12. Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas
13. The Christmas Song
14. Walking in the Air
15. Silent Night