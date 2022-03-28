Tangerine Dream's Dante Trilogy box set to be released

Tangerine Dream's Dante Trilogy is to be released as La Divina Commedia, a deluxe six-disc hardback book, through Kscope on May 27. You can watch a trailer for the release below.

The trilogy features three albums recorded by the band between 2002 and 2006, inspired by mainman, the late Edgar Froese meeting painter and artist Bianca Froese-Acquaye, who he would marry, and by Dante Alighieri's epic 14th century narrative poem The Divine Comedy.

The three albums are Inferno (2002), which was used as a modern soundtrack for the 1911 Italian silent film L'Inferno, Purgatorio (2004) itself used as a modern soundtrack for Giuseppe de Liguoro 1911 silent film of the same name, and 2006's Paradiso.

All albums have been remastered by close collaborator Harald Pairits with the 2002 live concert DVD filmed at Castle Nideggen, Cologne featured as a bonus disc. The 60-page hardback book features extensive liner notes by noted author Wouter Bessels, an essay by Edgar’s close collaborated and wife Bianca Froese-Acquaye and previously unseen photographs from Edgar’s private archive.

Disc 1: Inferno

1. Before The Closing Of The Day

2. The Spirit Of Virgil

3. Minotaurae Hunt At Dawn

4. Those Ones Broke The First Word

5. Dante In Despair

6. Io Non Mori

7. Vidi Tre Facce

8. At The Deepest Point In Space

9. L`omperador Del Doloroso Regno

10. Voices In A Starless Night

11. Fear And Longing

12. Fallen For Death

13. Where All Light Went Silent

14. Charon, Il Barchere

15. La Grey De Los Almas Perdidas

16. Justice Of The Karma Law

17. As The Sun Moves Towards Heaven

18. Beatrice, L`ame Infinie

Disc 2: Purgatorio

1. Above The Great Dry Land

2. Chasing The Bad Seed

3. Slave To The Gods

4. Hope And Glory

5. Sun Son`s Seal (Part One)

6. Beyond All Suns

7. Sisiphus

8. All The Steps To Heaven

9. Mountain Of Destiny

Disc 3: Purgatorio

1. The Glowing Zodiac Wheel

2. Modern Cave Men

3. Death Of Medusa

4. Blinded By The World`s Desire

5. Sun Son`s Seal (Part Two)

6. Soulgate

7. Till The End Of Silence

8. Prison And Paradise

9. Spirit Spiral

Disc 4: Paradiso

1. La Grande Spirale

2. Beyond Sodom And Gomorrah

3. La Ley De La Montana

4. A Cielo Della Luna

5. Mercury Sphere

6. L`Era Della Venere

7. Invisible Sun

Disc 5: Paradiso

1. Jupiter Lightning

2. La Forza Del Saturno

3. Star In Distance Glow

4. No More Birth, No More Death

5. Transformazione

6. Truth Beyond Thoughts

7. L`ultima Tromba d`Oro

8. Leaving

Disc 6: DVD

1. Before The Closing Of The Day

2. The Spirit Of Virgil

3. Minotaurae Hunt At Dawn

4. Those Once Broke The First Word

5. Dante In Despair

6. lo Non Mori

7. Vidi Tre Facce

8. At The Deepest Point In Space

9. L`Omperador Del Doloroso Regno

10. Voices In A Starless Night

11. Fear And Longing

12. Fallen For Death

13. Where All The Light Went Silent

14. Charon, Il Barchere

15. La Grey De Los Almas Perdidas

16. Justice Of The Karma Law

17. As The Sun Moves Towards Heaven

18. Beatrice, L`Ame Infinie

19. Rehearsal

20. Dressing Room

21. Waldtanz

22. Interviews