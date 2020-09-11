Tangerine Dream Virgin Recordings 80-83 box set announced

German electronic prog pioneers Tangerine Dream will have the follow-up to 2019's In Search of Hades box set released on October 30.

Pilots Of The Purple Twilight - The Virgin recordings 1980–1983 will be a ten disc set featuring newly re-mastered versions of the albums Tangram, Thief, Exit, White Eagle, Logos Live, Hyperborea along with the previously unreleased soundtrack for The Keep from the 1983 movie directed by Michael Mann, something of a holy grail for Tangerine Dream fans. All audio has been drawn from the original master tapes and has been enhanced by new stereo mixes by Ben Wiseman.

Pilots of Purple Twilight also features previously unreleased material across four discs, including the full concert at The Dominion Theatre, London (November 1982). In addition, it includes four tracks from White Eagle and Daydream - Moorland that are released for the first time on CD and digitally. Thief includes Dr. Destructo (extended version), previously only used for promotional use only. The Tangerine Dream tracks featured on the Virgin soundtrack LP for the movie Risky Business are also included in the box set, including the band’s biggest streamer, Love On A Real Train and from the Virgin archive, the unreleased songs from the soundtrack to the 1982 movie The Soldier, which was scored, composed and performed by the band. It will also feature a hard-back book with a new essay and rare photographs and memorabilia.

SIngle-disc versions of Tangram, Thief, Exit, White Eagle, Hyperborea and Logos Live are also set for release with the audio taken from the 2020 remasters and feature bonus tracks from the box set. A direct-to-consume edition of the box set will also be available which includes a reproduction of a rare poster.