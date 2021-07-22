System Of A Down's Toxicity at 20: inside the new issue of Metal Hammer

WAKE UP! The new issue of Metal Hammer goes in on one of the greatest metal albums of the 21st century. Almost two decades after it first graced our ears, we celebrate System Of A Down's majestic second album, Toxicity, giving you the definitive look inside the album that launched System on the world stage and was greeted by a bucketload of controversy. Censorship? Check. Riots? Check. Terrorism-based conspiracy theories in the wake of 9/11? Yup, that's a check. It all really happened, and it's all covered in our biggest ever Toxicity feature, only available in our new issue.

And that's not all. Also in the latest issue of Metal Hammer, we're packing our extensive, ten-page feature on last month's historic Download Pilot festival. Front row, backstage and behind the scenes – no stone is left unturned as we bring you the ultimate coverage of this summer's most talked-about event.

Plus, the new issue also features brand new interviews with Nightwish, At The Gates, Times Of Grace, Twin Temple, Helloween, Backxwash, Arch Enemy, The Hu and many, many more.

Only in the brand new issue of Metal Hammer. Get it now.

