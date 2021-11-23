System Of A Down's Serj Tankian is the latest musician to go full NFT, because of course he is

System Of A Down's Serj Tankian has announced that he will be hosting the virtual exhibition, Not For Touching – The Intangible Composition.

Presented by CurioNFT, the event will showcase 21 pieces of purchasable work by the musician, made up of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and "mergers of art, music, digital paintings and animation".

Other featured pieces include signed prints, simulated rooms and animated graphics from visual effects artist Roger Kupelian (Lord Of The Rings).

Accompanying the artwork will be original music scored by Tankian.

The exhibition will be made available online from December 6 on CurioNFT, and will feature several one-of-one NFTs to purchase, accompanied by a signed giclée print. There will also be four series of one-of-25 NFTs with signed prints and four one-of-100 NFT-only releases.

To reduce the environmental impact of the exhibition – NFTs take extortionate amounts of energy to power – Tankian and CurioNFT will be incorporating the “lazy minting" process. This method reduces emissions by two per cent of what the NFT would normally generate.

Speaking to Rolling Stone about his relationship with art, the frontman says "It’s true, in essence, that I decided to start painting so I can see my music. Music is not only intangible but has also become commoditised, undervalued, and deeply under-appreciated.

"That is why during exhibitions when people ask me if the music for each of my art pieces is available elsewhere I gleefully say no. The art, my art makes my music more exclusive. In other words, I enjoy the interrelationship between tangible and non-tangible creations.

"NFTs are the next step. Within NFTs we’re not just able to connect the music to the actual painting but we’re also able to make them dance. The more we interact with multiple senses the greater the artistic multiplier effect.”