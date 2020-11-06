System Of A Down release first new music in 15 years

System of A Down have released their first new material in 15 years. Protect The Land and Genocidal Humanoidz are available to purchase on the band's Bandcamp page, which proceeds going to the Armenia Fund, a charity organisation who provide assistance to those in need in Artsakh [a breakaway state in the South Caucasus of Eastern Europe and Western Asia] and Armenia.

In a statement on Bandcamp, they say, "We as System Of A Down have just released new music for the first time in 15 years. The time to do this is now, as together, the four of us have something extremely important to say as a unified voice. These two songs, Protect The Land and Genocidal Humanoidz both speak of a dire and serious war being perpetrated upon our cultural homelands of Artsakh and Armenia.



"We’re proud to share these songs with you and hope you enjoy listening to them. Further, we encourage you to read on to learn more about their origins and once you do, hope you are inspired to speak out about the horrific injustices and human rights violations occurring there now. Most importantly and urgently, we humbly implore you to donate, in sums small or large to help those adversely affected with what are ever growing accounts of crimes against humanity.



"In turn, you will receive downloads of these two new songs and the feeling that you’re truly making a difference. These funds will be used to provide crucial and desperately needed aid and basic supplies for those affected by these hideous acts."

"The aggression and injustice being perpetrated against the Armenian people in Artsakh and Armenia by Azerbaijan and Turkey is a human rights violation and a war crime”, says frontman Serj Tankian. “All of us in System realise this is an existential battle for our people, so this is very personal for us. What we need right now is for the world to put politics aside and support Armenia by sanctioning Turkey and Azerbaijan and recognising Artsakh”.

He added: "It was such a pleasure for us to be together in the studio again, very comforting and natural, like no time had passed at all."

System Of A Down have also released a music video for Protect The Land, which includes recent footage of the protests and on-the-ground fighting in Artsakh.

Protect The Land and Genocidal Humanoidz are available now.