System Of A Down: New album is not happening right now

System Of A Down bassist Shavo Odadjian says a new album from the band is “not happening” right now and admits he doesn’t know when it’s likely to arrive.

Odadjian took part in a live Q&A session on Instagram and reports: “I know, I’m waiting for a new album too. It’s not happening. I don’t know. I don’t know when it’s gonna be. Not right now.”

His comments follow those made by drummer John Dolmayan in May this year, who said he was disappointed that work on their first album since 2005’s Hypnotize seemed to have stalled.

He said: “I don’t know why we aren’t coming out with an album. It’s very disheartening.

“We talked about it about two years ago. We had every intention of going in the studio and working on the album. As far as the timeline, everybody had their own opinion of when that was going to happen, for me it was 10 years ago.

“If I had my way, we would have put out five albums in the last 12 years. And I think we’re really doing a disservice to ourselves because you only have a finite amount of time. If anything… Chris Cornell passing away unexpectedly, at any given moment.”

He added: “It does put things into perspective and you realise how much time you wasted and how precious that time is.

“I don’t know why we haven’t made an album exactly because it seems like we all get along. We all have a great time together. We still are putting together really good music. I think that we can put out a fantastic album.”

Dolmayan reported that System Of A Down had 15 songs ready for a new record last November.

