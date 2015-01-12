System Of A Down, A7X and more on tonight's Metal Hammer Radio Show

On tonight’s edition of the Metal Hammer Radio Show we’ll be taking you back to 2005 to look at the albums that are, incredibly, already celebrating their tenth anniversary.

So, let us make you feel very old indeed with music from Avenged Sevenfold, Trivium, Clutch, Gojira, System Of A Down, Bullet For My Valentine, Strapping Young Lad, Protest The Hero and Disturbed.

Plus we’ll be talking about the news that the ‘Black Beauty’ Gibson Les Paul protoytpe, owned by Les Paul himself, will go under the hammer in New York next month. Start saving your pennies now!

Anyway, it got us thinking… if you could own one classic/infamous guitar from any era, whose guitar would you choose and why? Wilding would quite like the Les Paul that Zappa’s holding on the cover of Shut Up ‘N’ Play Yer Guitar, or Steve Vai’s guitar as it has a handle.

