Synth pioneer Isao Tomita dead at 84

Synth pioneer Isao Tomita has died of heart failure at the age of 84.

The Japanese artist was best known for a series of albums that feature synthesiser arrangement of classical works. He died with his family at his bedside at Tokyo Metropolitan Hiroo Hospital.

As well as albums including Snowflakes Are Dancing, Pictures At An Exhibition, Firebird and The Planets, Tomita worked on a number of soundtracks throughout his career.

He was one of the first musicians to bring a Moog III synthesiser to Japan and in 1971 began experimenting with the modern technology on classical pieces of music.