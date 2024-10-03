“While creating our last album, we amassed a lot of our best material to date”: Sylosis surprise-release new EP The Path, featuring rising metalcore stars Heriot

UK metal heavyweights Sylosis have surprise-released new EP The Path, featuring a collaboration with Heriot’s Debbie Gough.
The five-song collection came out today (October 3) via Nuclear Blast and includes songs recorded during sessions for the band’s 2023 album, A Sign Of Things To Come. A music video for the title track, which has Gough on guest vocals, will come out tonight at 6pm UK time.
Sylosis comment: “While creating A Sign Of Things To Come, we amassed a lot of our best material to date. It was so tough to pick album tracks since we felt so proud of all the music we’d written.
“We’re beyond excited to finally share The Path with you, featuring some of our best songs from that same creative period – we hope you enjoy!”
Sylosis and Heriot will tour Europe together in November and December. Sylosis will co-headline the shows with Fit For An Autopsy, Heriot will open and the main support act will be Darkest Hour. See details below.
Sylosis were recently announced as one of the support bands for the North American leg of Trivium and Bullet For My Valentine’s The Poisoned Ascendancy world tour. The band will open the first half of the run, while the opening act on the second half will be Bleed From Within, with whom Sylosis share their drummer, Ali Richardson.
Sylosis singer/guitarist Josh Middleton co-produced Heriot’s debut album, Devoured By The Mouth Of Hell, which was released by Century Media last week. The album received critical acclaim, with Metal Hammer’s Dannii Leivers awarding it 8/10 and declaring, “Heriot’s future is very bright indeed.”
A Sign Of Things To Come, which came out in September 2023, also received very positive reviews. In an 8/10 write-up, Hammer’s Stephen Hill put, “With any justice, A Sign Of Things To Come is the album that will finally take Sylosis out of the British metal underground and into the big time.”
Sylosis / Fit For An Autopsy 2024 European tour
Nov 22: London Electric Brixton, UK
Nov 23: Leeds Stylus, UK
Nov 24: Glasgow QMU, UK
Nov 26: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK
Nov 27: Birmingham O2 Institute, UK
Nov 28: Bristol SWX, UK
Nov 30: Nijmegen Doornroosje, UK
Dec 01: Antwerp Kafka Zapp, Belgium
Dec 02: Hamburg Gruenspan, Germany
Dec 03: Gothenburg Pustervik, Sweden
Dec 04: Oslo John Dee, Norway
Dec 05: Stockholm Fryshuset Klubben, Sweden
Dec 07: Helsinki Ääniwalli, Finland
Dec 09: Copenhagen Amager, Denmark
Dec 10: Berlin Hole44, Germany
Dec 11: Warsaw Proxima, Poland
Dec 12: Prague Meetfactory, Czech Republic
Dec 13: Dresden Reithalle, Germany
Dec 14: Budapest Barba Negra, Hungary
Dec 15: Wien Simmcity, Austria
Dec 17: Milan Live Club, Italy
Dec 18: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland
Dec 19: Munich Backstage, Germany
Dec 20: Karlsruhe Substage, Germany
Dec 21: Cologne Essigfabrik, Germany