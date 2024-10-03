“While creating our last album, we amassed a lot of our best material to date”: Sylosis surprise-release new EP The Path, featuring rising metalcore stars Heriot

UK metal heavyweights Sylosis have surprise-released new EP The Path, featuring a collaboration with Heriot’s Debbie Gough.

The five-song collection came out today (October 3) via Nuclear Blast and includes songs recorded during sessions for the band’s 2023 album, A Sign Of Things To Come. A music video for the title track, which has Gough on guest vocals, will come out tonight at 6pm UK time.

Sylosis comment: “While creating A Sign Of Things To Come, we amassed a lot of our best material to date. It was so tough to pick album tracks since we felt so proud of all the music we’d written.

“We’re beyond excited to finally share The Path with you, featuring some of our best songs from that same creative period – we hope you enjoy!”

Sylosis and Heriot will tour Europe together in November and December. Sylosis will co-headline the shows with Fit For An Autopsy, Heriot will open and the main support act will be Darkest Hour. See details below.

Sylosis were recently announced as one of the support bands for the North American leg of Trivium and Bullet For My Valentine’s The Poisoned Ascendancy world tour. The band will open the first half of the run, while the opening act on the second half will be Bleed From Within, with whom Sylosis share their drummer, Ali Richardson.

Sylosis singer/guitarist Josh Middleton co-produced Heriot’s debut album, Devoured By The Mouth Of Hell, which was released by Century Media last week. The album received critical acclaim, with Metal Hammer’s Dannii Leivers awarding it 8/10 and declaring, “Heriot’s future is very bright indeed.”

A Sign Of Things To Come, which came out in September 2023, also received very positive reviews. In an 8/10 write-up, Hammer’s Stephen Hill put, “With any justice, A Sign Of Things To Come is the album that will finally take Sylosis out of the British metal underground and into the big time.”

SYLOSIS - The Path feat. Debbie Gough (Heriot) (OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO) - YouTube Watch On

Sylosis / Fit For An Autopsy 2024 European tour

Nov 22: London Electric Brixton, UK

Nov 23: Leeds Stylus, UK

Nov 24: Glasgow QMU, UK

Nov 26: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK

Nov 27: Birmingham O2 Institute, UK

Nov 28: Bristol SWX, UK

Nov 30: Nijmegen Doornroosje, UK

Dec 01: Antwerp Kafka Zapp, Belgium

Dec 02: Hamburg Gruenspan, Germany

Dec 03: Gothenburg Pustervik, Sweden

Dec 04: Oslo John Dee, Norway

Dec 05: Stockholm Fryshuset Klubben, Sweden

Dec 07: Helsinki Ääniwalli, Finland

Dec 09: Copenhagen Amager, Denmark

Dec 10: Berlin Hole44, Germany

Dec 11: Warsaw Proxima, Poland

Dec 12: Prague Meetfactory, Czech Republic

Dec 13: Dresden Reithalle, Germany

Dec 14: Budapest Barba Negra, Hungary

Dec 15: Wien Simmcity, Austria

Dec 17: Milan Live Club, Italy

Dec 18: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland

Dec 19: Munich Backstage, Germany

Dec 20: Karlsruhe Substage, Germany

Dec 21: Cologne Essigfabrik, Germany