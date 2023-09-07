With any justice, A Sign Of Things To Come is the album that will finally take Sylosis out of the British metal underground and into the big time

You can trust Louder Our experienced team has worked for some of the biggest brands in music. From testing headphones to reviewing albums, our experts aim to create reviews you can trust. Find out more about how we review.

If you polled UK metal fans and asked them to name the country’s most underrated band of the last decade, chances are that Sylosis would come pretty high on the list. The Reading mob have been plugging away since the turn of the millennium, and each of their five albums thus far has been a stellar example of catchy, modern, technical thrash. And yet they rarely seem to get much of a raise in profile. Hopefully the dam will burst with A Sign Of Things To Come, as album number six continues their excellent run of form.

By now you’ll probably know how well-earned Josh Middleton’s reputation as a superb guitarist is, but you can’t help but feel that his stint in Architects has really helped him learn how to pen more memorable vocal hooks. Opener Deadwood is full of meaty, powerful, state-of-the-art thrash, but it features a dexterous

vocal from Josh that immediately implants itself into your brain. It’s also evident on the more subtle and atmospheric tones of Absent – a song you couldn’t imagine Sylosis pulling off with this degree of excellence at the start of their career.

Not only is Josh crafting better hooks than ever, but he’s surrounded by possibly the best collection of musicians he’s ever had alongside him in Sylosis. The rhythm section of Ali Richardson, now a decade into his tenure, and Conor Marshall, who made his debut on 2020’s Cycle Of Suffering, have gelled wonderfully here, bringing groove, precision and a booming low-end to songs like Eye For An Eye.

If Sylosis wanted to make that step from underground darlings into scene heavyweights, then this is the album they needed to nail. And nail it they have.

Let’s hope the record’s title is an omen for the band’s full tank of potential, and A Sign Of Things To Come gets the love it deserves.