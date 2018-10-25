Swervedriver are back with a new album and single

Swervedriver will release their new studio album in early 2019.

The UK outfit have just signed a new record deal with Mogwai’s Rock Action label, with the follow-up to 2015’s I Wasn’t Born To Lose You titled Future Ruins. It’ll arrive on January 25.

To mark the announcement, Swervedriver have released a video for the album’s opening track Mary Winter. Check it out below.

Vocalist and guitarist Adam Franklin says: “In Mary Winter, the character is a spaceman who’s trying to remember what life is really like. There’s a lot of foreboding with regard to the future on this album.”

I Wasn’t Born To Lose You was Swervedriver’s first album since 1998’s 99th Dream, with Franklin saying that he’s loving being back in the band.

He adds: “We’re playing places that we’ve either not played in a long time or new places, like Singapore, where there were 20-year-old kids there and they’re singing the words to the new songs.

“We don’t want to be the band that just plays the old albums. We’re glad to have a whole bunch of new songs. We’re on it again.”

Future Ruins is now available for pre-order from Rock Action and Amazon.

Swervedriver - Future Ruins

1. Mary Winter

2. The Lonely Crowd Fades In The Air

3. Future Ruins

4. Theeascending

5. Drone Lover

6. Spiked Flower

7. Everybody’s Going Somewhere And No-One’s Going Anywhere

8. Golden Remedy

9. Good Times

10. Radio-Silent