Swervedriver announce UK tour

English alt-rockers Swervedriver will tour the UK in May, the’ve announced.

The 14 dates have been lined up to support I Wasn’t Born To Lose You – their first album since 1998’s 99th Dream.

It launches on March 3 via Cobraside and despite the 17-year period between releases, guitarist and vocalist Adam Franklin says the recording process happened quickly.

He tells Brazilian site Bem Parana: “The actual physical time recording the album was quite quick. Mikey Jones got all this drums down in about three days and Steve George recorded the bass with the drums. Jim Hartridge and I then took a bit more time with the guitars.

“The song ideas were gestating for a year or so. Whenever I would get an idea for a lyric, I would type it into my phone and I ended up with one long, weird unsent text message. I should send it to someone.”

Tickets for the live shows are available to purchase now via Stereoboard.

Swervedriver feature in the latest issue of Classic Rock magazine, which is on sale now in print and via iTunes.

May 12 Portsmouth Wedgewood Rooms

May 13: Brighton Haunt

May 14: Cardiff Clwb Ifor Bach

May 15: Birmingham O2 Academy 2

May 16: Manchester Ruby Lounge

May 18: Sheffield Corporation

May 19: Glasgow King Tut’s

May 20: Liverpool O2 Academy 2

May 21: York Fibbers

May 22: Oxford O2 Academy 2

May 24: Bristol Thekla

May 25: Nottingham Bodega Social Club

May 26: Norwich Arts Centre

May 27: London Scala

I Wasn’t Born To Lose You tracklist