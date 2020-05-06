Swallow The Sun announce online acoustic show

Finnish doomy proggers Swallow The Sun have announced an on line acoustic performance for tomorrow. The band, who like many others have postponed touring activity, will play an acoustic set gig from Helsinki's Sonic Pump Studios on Thursday, May 7 at 6pm (BST) and 7pm (CEST). The gig will stream at the Keikalla wesbite.

"As you’ve heard, our North American tour is postponed to 2021 and it looks like we will not do much summer festivals either," the band explain. "This is why we need your support and we want to offer you a special evening with possibility to chat with the band between songs. Due to Corona situation, there will be 4 members on stage, Mikko, Jaani, Juuso and Juho.”

Tickets for the event are priced from €9.90. The stream will be available for seven days after the show.

