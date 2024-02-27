Glam rock legend Suzi Quatro has announced plans to celebrate her 60th anniversary in the music business with a UK tour. Quatro, who formed her first band, the Pleasure Seekers, in Detroit in 1964 after watching The Beatles appear on the Ed Sullivan show, will play five shows this November.

“It's my 60th year in the business, and it still feels like I've just started," says Quatro. "Devil Gate Drive, Number 1, 51 years ago. Are you ready now? Let’s do it one more time for Suzi."

The five dates begin with a performance at London's iconic Palladium on November 13, wraps up at the De Montfort Hall in Leicester on November 20, with dates also scheduled in York, Cardiff and Liverpool. Tickets go on sale on March 1 at 10am.

Quatro is currently on tour in Australia, topping a bill that also includes Cheap Trick, Jon Stevens, The Angels, Baby Animals, Screaming Jets and Chocolate Starfish. She also plays a series of European shows and festival dates over the summer. Full dates below.

Mar 02: Berry Showground, NSW, Australia

Mar 03: Bella Vista Farm, NSW, Australia

Mar 09: Toowoomba Queens Park, QLD, Australia

Mar 10: Bribie Island Sandstone Point Hotel, QLD, Australia

Mar 16: Ballarat Victoria Park, VIC, Australia

Mar 17: Yarra Valley Rochford Wines, VIC, Australia

Mar 23: Seppeltsfield Wines, Seppeltsfield, SA, Australia

May 08: Hamburg Laeiszhalle, Germnany

May 24: Büsum Open Air, Germany

May 30: Rüdesheim Magic Bike, Germnany

Jun 01: Kamenz Freilichtbühne, Germany

Jul 07-09: Dunfield Choir Camp, UK

Jul 15: Birzai Lake, Lithiuania

Jul 20: Wurselen/Aachen Wilhemstein, Germany

Jul 26: Liberec Benatska Festival, Czech Replublic

Jul 27: Brombachsee - Lieder am See, Germany

Jul 31: Wacken Open Air Festival, Germany

Aug 02: Wickham Festival, UK

Aug 17: Knebel Fuglsocentret, Denmark

Sep 13: Kelbra Open-Air, Germany

Oct 10: Leipzig Haus Auensee, Germany

Nov 01: Altenburg Goldener Pflug, Germany

Nov 13: London The Palladium

Nov 15: York Barbican

Nov 17: Cardiff New Theatre

Nov 18: Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

Nov 20: Leicester, De Montfort Hall

Dec 10: Koln Tanzbrunnen, Germany

Dec 12: Essen Lichtburg, Germany

Dec 13: Bielefeld Stadthalle, Germany