Glam rock legend Suzi Quatro has announced plans to celebrate her 60th anniversary in the music business with a UK tour. Quatro, who formed her first band, the Pleasure Seekers, in Detroit in 1964 after watching The Beatles appear on the Ed Sullivan show, will play five shows this November.
“It's my 60th year in the business, and it still feels like I've just started," says Quatro. "Devil Gate Drive, Number 1, 51 years ago. Are you ready now? Let’s do it one more time for Suzi."
The five dates begin with a performance at London's iconic Palladium on November 13, wraps up at the De Montfort Hall in Leicester on November 20, with dates also scheduled in York, Cardiff and Liverpool. Tickets go on sale on March 1 at 10am.
Quatro is currently on tour in Australia, topping a bill that also includes Cheap Trick, Jon Stevens, The Angels, Baby Animals, Screaming Jets and Chocolate Starfish. She also plays a series of European shows and festival dates over the summer. Full dates below.
Suzi Quatro 2024 tour dates
Mar 02: Berry Showground, NSW, Australia
Mar 03: Bella Vista Farm, NSW, Australia
Mar 09: Toowoomba Queens Park, QLD, Australia
Mar 10: Bribie Island Sandstone Point Hotel, QLD, Australia
Mar 16: Ballarat Victoria Park, VIC, Australia
Mar 17: Yarra Valley Rochford Wines, VIC, Australia
Mar 23: Seppeltsfield Wines, Seppeltsfield, SA, Australia
May 08: Hamburg Laeiszhalle, Germnany
May 24: Büsum Open Air, Germany
May 30: Rüdesheim Magic Bike, Germnany
Jun 01: Kamenz Freilichtbühne, Germany
Jul 07-09: Dunfield Choir Camp, UK
Jul 15: Birzai Lake, Lithiuania
Jul 20: Wurselen/Aachen Wilhemstein, Germany
Jul 26: Liberec Benatska Festival, Czech Replublic
Jul 27: Brombachsee - Lieder am See, Germany
Jul 31: Wacken Open Air Festival, Germany
Aug 02: Wickham Festival, UK
Aug 17: Knebel Fuglsocentret, Denmark
Sep 13: Kelbra Open-Air, Germany
Oct 10: Leipzig Haus Auensee, Germany
Nov 01: Altenburg Goldener Pflug, Germany
Nov 13: London The Palladium
Nov 15: York Barbican
Nov 17: Cardiff New Theatre
Nov 18: Liverpool Philharmonic Hall
Nov 20: Leicester, De Montfort Hall
Dec 10: Koln Tanzbrunnen, Germany
Dec 12: Essen Lichtburg, Germany
Dec 13: Bielefeld Stadthalle, Germany