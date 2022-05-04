Survivor + Jimi Hendrix + The Whispers = The funkiest version of Eye Of The Tiger you'll ever hear

When Queen turned down Sylvester Stallone's request to use Another One Bites The Dust as the theme tune for Rocky lll, the actor/director approached Chicago rock band Survivor and asked if they could write a punchy song which would complement the story and feel of the second sequel to his hugely successful, Oscar-winning 1976 film Rocky.

The result, premiered when Rocky lll opened in US cinemas on May 28, 1982, was Eye Of The Tiger, which, when released as a single, went on to top the US charts for six weeks, later topping the UK charts for four weeks.

So how do how improve one of the greatest and most iconic hard rock songs ever written? Simple: you turn it over to the internet's favourite mash-up maestro, Bill McClintock, and let him have his wicked way with it.

And so, we present, Rocking The Eye Of The Tiger, which takes the Survivor classic and blends it with The Whispers' Rock Steady and Jimi Hendrix's version of Bob Dylan's All Along The Watchtower, and then chucks in a George Lynch riff from Dokken's Mr Scary just for shits and giggles.



And the result? Nothing less than the funkiest version of Eye Of The Tiger you'll ever hear.

The man is a genius.