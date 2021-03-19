That perfect Slipknot/Spice Girls mash up you ordered has arrived

Recently, there’s been a truck load of great mash-ups released onto the web, from Denis Pauna’s Type O Negative-inspired renditions to the current TikTok masterpiece of Papa Roach’s Last Resort blended with Earth Wind And Fire.

However, it’s come to our attention that we missed one, and for this we can only apologise. Way back in 2019, when TikTok was still just a glimmer in one young web developer's eye, YouTuber Bill McClintock conjured the mighty mixture of Slipknot’s Sulfur with The Spice Girl’s Wannabe, and named it... If You Wanna Breathe My Sulfur by Spiceknot. This is creativity at its finest, folks.

In fact, the two songs blend together so well together that even the lyrics match. As the Spice Girls sing the line ““Takin’ is too easy”, Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor’s part comes in just on time with “SO TAKE IT, OR LEAVE IT, OR DIE”. McClintock, you’re a musical mastermind.

Although the mash-up itself is tremendously funny, what really takes the biscuit is the video’s comments. Our favourites are “The spice girls added a new spice "corey-ander", “Playing this in the car at full volume certainly gets some strange looks” and “When your mom lets you and your little sister have sleepovers on the same night”. Also, there’s this:

“Mel B: "I'm Scary Spice."

Corey Taylor: "Are you sure about that?"”

McClintock's most recent creations sees him mashing Megadeth with The Jackson 5, Van Halen with Stevie Wonder and Motley Crue with James Brown.

Anyway, we’ll let you discover the video’s hilarity for yourself. Find it below: