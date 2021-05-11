This Motley Crue vs Motown mash-up is the party anthem the world needs right now

It’s not everyday you stumble across a song that fuses together two opposing worlds so seamlessly. Bill McClintock however, the internet’s maestro of mashups, has done exactly that in his latest creation titled Mötley Reeves & the Crüellas - Ten Seconds to Run.

Featuring music from Mötley Crüe’s Ten Seconds to Love from their breakthrough 1983 album Shout At The Devil, McClintock mixes the track’s tight and punchy rhythm against the Motown pop number Nowhere to Run by Martha and the Vandellas. There’s also a snippet of Randy Rhoads’ face-melting guitar solo from Ozzy Osbourne’s I Don’t Know, thrown in for good measure. The result? Well, it’s pretty damn funky.

If you haven’t quite got your fill of daily dad-dancing from this mash-up alone, why not familiar yourself with the rest of McClintock’s catalogue over on his YouTube channel? There you’ll find an extensive list of similarly brilliant, boogie-inducing creations, such as Donny Osbourne - Flying Hot Stuff (Donna Summer’s Hot Stuff and Ozzy Osbourne’s Flying High Again), Iron Chic - Rime of the Good Times (Chic’s Good Times and Iron Maiden’s Rime of the Ancient Mariner) and many more.

Listen to the track below: