Supertramp remaster Crime Of The Century

Supertramp will reissue their Crime Of The Century album later this year.

Their third record was originally released in 1974 and this remastered version will mark its 40th anniversary. It launches on December 8.

The package features the original album, which has been remastered by Ray Staff, along with a live recording from the band’s appearance at London’s Hammersmith Odeon in March 1975. This disc has been mixed from the master tapes by original on-the-night engineer Ken Scott.

The album will be available on CD, 2CD, 180g vinyl, Blu-ray, digital formats and as a vinyl box set. The double CD package comes with a 24-page booklet featuring photos and interviews, while the vinyl box set includes an eight-page album-sized booklet, download code and two 10 x 8 prints.

Earlier this year, Supertramp guitarist Carl Verheyen released solo album Mustang Run. It features guest contributions from Simon Philips, Chad Wackerman, Jerry Goodman, Bill Evans, Jimmy Johnson, Stuart Hamm and Gregg Bissonette.

Crime Of The Century tracklist

School 2. Bloody Well Right 3. Hide In Your Shell 4. Asylum 5. Dreamer 6. Rudy 7. If Everyone Was Listening 8. Crime Of The Century

Live At Hammersmith 1975