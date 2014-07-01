Supertramp man releases Mustang Run

Carl Verheyen has released a new instrumental solo album.

The Supertramp guitarist and widely respected session musician says he wanted to break free of “the mould of the Carl Verheyen Band and do a progressive instrumental album.”

Mustang Run is out now.

Verheyen says: “I wanted the opportunity to weave thick textures of sound using dozens of instruments and tones. My motivation was the sheer joy of hearing those sounds in the air.”

As well as his prolific recording career, Verheyen has released a number of guitar teaching CDs and DVDs.

Mustang Run features guest performances by Simon Phillips, Chad Wackerman, Jerry Goodman, Bill Evans, Jimmy Johnson, Stuart Hamm and Gregg Bissonette. Verheyen says: “My previous CD called Trading 8s was a collaboration with some of my guitar player friends. I had Robben Ford, Joe Bonamassa, Steve Morse, Scott Henderson, Albert Lee and Rick Vito trading solos with me.

“On Mustang Run I wanted that inspiration to come from the rhythm section, so I called different bass players and drummers to suit the songs. I love to play with musicians that I have a deep musical relationship with, because the studio scene in LA breeds hundreds of casual musical relationships. The great players on Mustang Run are all friends that I’ve known and performed with for years.”

Verheyen will tour Europe this year in support of the album. For details, visit his website.