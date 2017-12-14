BBC suspend work with Josh Homme following photographer incident

The BBC have suspended their working relationship with Queens Of The Stone Age’s Josh Homme.

The move comes after Homme kicked photographer Chelsea Lauren at a live show in Los Angeles last week, which resulted in her having to spend time in hospital.

Homme later apologised for his behaviour, but it’s now reported that the BBC have halted airing the work he did on their children’s network CBeebies.

Homme appeared on the channel in October to read the children’s book Zog by Julia Donaldson, with the singer and guitarist reported to have read a further two stories to be broadcast at a later date.

However, a BBC spokesperson tells the Telegraph that those will be put on hold “until the matter is resolved” and adds: “We won’t broadcast any new material or re-broadcast his previous story.”

In his video apology, Homme also said sorry to his friends, family and bandmates, adding: “I’m going to have to figure out some stuff I think because rock’n’roll is a wonderful thing – it’s supposed to save and help people not mess them up, so Chelsea Lauren I hope you’re OK.”

