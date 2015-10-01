Sunn O))) return with Kannon

Sunn O))) will release their seventh album in December, following a six-year studio break.

Kannon – the follow-up to 2009’s Monoliths & Dimensions – is released on December 4 via Southern Lord Recordings.

It comes after the band revealed in January that they were planning a studio return as well as a number of live shows. They performed at this year’s Temples Festival in Bristol and held a headline show in London in August.

Southern Lord say: “The album consists of three pieces of a triadic whole – Kannon 1, 2 and 3. The LP includes performances by long-term allies and collaborators Attila Csihar, Oren Ambarchi, Rex Ritter, and Steve Moore, to name a few.

“At the core, the composition centres around the dynamic and intense guitar and bass interplay of Sunn O)))’s founders Stephen O’Malley and Greg Anderson.”

The work is described as unusual because it’s “possibly the most figurative album Sunn O))) have created.” The label add: “On the other hand, the album is the most outright ‘metal’ in years, drawing personal associations and memories of cherished albums like Panzerfaust and Twilight Of The Gods to the forefront of consciousness.”

Kannon will be available on gatefold LP, CD and digital formats, with a limited number of clear vinyl available on Record Store Day‘s Black Friday on November 27.