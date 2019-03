Sum 41 have released two clips from their sixth album, which is currently under production.

It follows frontman Deryck Whibley’s near-death from alcoholism, and it’s been funded by fans via a Pledge campaign.

Whibley recently said: “Words can’t describe how good it feels to be back, so I’ll just let the music do that instead. We’re really proud of these songs and we want to make sure our fans know they’re coming.”

Sum 41 tour the UK in February.

