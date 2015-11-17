Stone Sour stream Bad Brains cover

Stone Sour have made their cover of Bad Brains track Sailin’ On available to stream.

It’s the opening track from Corey Taylor and co’s Straight Outta Burbank EP, due for release on limited edition coloured vinyl November 27.

The release is limited to 5000 copies for Record Store Day’s Black Friday celebrations. The EP also includes covers of Slayer, Motley Crue, Iron Maiden and Rolling Stones tracks.

Guitarist Josh Rand said: “To stay true to the original recordings of these songs, we tried to recreate the sounds and tones that the original artist used. This was both fun and challenging, but the end result was worth all the hard work everyone put in.”

It’s the follow-up to this year’s Meanwhile In Burbank… set and, according to frontman Corey Taylor, is the second in what will be a trio of Burbank covers releases.

Bad Brains guitarist Dr Know is recovering after being admitted to hospital this month. His condition was originally described as “critical” and the band asked fans to pray for him.