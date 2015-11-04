Bad Brains Dr Know on life support

Bad Brains have asked fans to pray for guitarist Dr Know who is on life support in hospital.

Dr Know, aka Gary Miller, is seriously unwell, although no details on the exact cause of his condition have been released.

Bad Brains say in a statement: “The Bad Brains family ask that you please keep Gary (Dr Know) Miller in your thoughts and prayers. The family respectfully ask that their privacy be honoured during this time and very much appreciate all the great energy that is being sent their way. Positive vibes and PMA.”

Living Colour’s Corey Glover was one of the rock community who said on Facebook that he was sending positive thoughts to Dr Know.

Bad Brains’ most recent album was 2012’s Into The Future.