Stone Sour must be patient with Corey

Stone Sour guitarist Josh Rand says the band have learned to be patient with frontman Corey Taylor, who’s often busy with Slipknot.

His schedule means their own album plans have to take a back seat – although they recently found time to create covers EP Straight Outta Burbank.

Rand tells MusicRadar: “The reality is this. Corey has obligations in Slipknot. We are working on new material, but right now there’s no timeline because we couldn’t realistically support putting a record out.”

The second of three EPs – on sale today in limited-edition vinyl – includes tributes to Iron Maiden, Slayer, the Rolling Stones, Motley Crue and Bad Brains.

Rand continues: “We live all over the US, really spread out – there’s no city we all call home. So why not jam and do a few covers?

“Everyone needs to understand these covers are for ourselves. We want to get people into the bands that influenced us, almost take a step back to before Stone Sour.”

Taylor said in June that he was aiming to record Stone Sour’s sixth album during the second half of 2016. Slipknot – whose future plans could include a concept album and movie – appear at Knotfest in Mexico on December 5 and return to the UK and Europe in January.