Stevie Nicks has said that Fleetwood Mac are unlikely to tour again. In an interview with Vulture, the singer says that the death of Christine McVie in November last year means that's there's "no reason" for the band to return to the road.

"I felt like you can’t replace her," says Nicks. "You just can’t. Without her, what is it? You know what I mean? She was like my soul mate, my musical soul mate, and my best friend that I spent more time with than any of my other best friends outside of Fleetwood Mac. Christine was my best friend.

"We were on our own in that band. We always were. We protected each other. Who am I going to look over to on the right and have them not be there behind that Hammond organ? When she died, I figured we really can’t go any further with this. There’s no reason to."

Fleetwood Mac did tour without McVie when she went on hiatus from the band between 1999 and 2014, but Nicks says the band missed McVie's sprit onstage.

"Christine was the pop star," Nicks says. "She wrote all those really super pop hits. None of the rest of us could write those songs. What would happen is we’d have to take the songs out, like we did when she actually retired for 18 years. We couldn’t re-create those songs. So we became a much more hard-rock band."

During her set at New York's Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Nicks revealed that that she's been working with toy company Mattel to produce a Barbie Doll in her likeness. The doll is now available to pre-order from Amazon in the US, and will ship on November 10. Nicks' tour continues - full dates below.

Oct 04: Buffalo KeyBank Center, NY

Oct 07: Baltimore M&T Bank Stadium, MD*

Oct 28: Memphis FedExForum, TN

Nov 01: Savannah Enmarket Arena, GA

Nov 04: Allentown PPL Center, PA

Nov 07: Detroit Little Caesars Arena, MI

Nov 10: Minneapolis U.S. Bank Stadium, MN*

Nov 29: San Diego Viejas Arena, CA

Dec 02: Inglewood The Kia Forum, CA

Dec 05: Palm Desert Acrisure Arena, CA

Dec 08: Phoenix Chase Field, AZ*

Dec 12: Sacramento Golden 1 Center, CA

Dec 15: San Francisco Chase Center, CA

Feb 10: Atlantic City Mark G Etess Arena, NJ

Feb 14: Belmont Park UBS Arena, NY

Feb 21: Greenville Bon Secours Wellness Arena, SC

Feb 24: Hollywood Hard Rock Live, FL^

Feb 28: New Orleans Smoothie King Center, LA

Mar 03: Omaha CHI Health Center, NE

Mar 06: North Little Rock Simmons Bank Arena, AR

Mar 09: Arlington AT&T Stadium, TX*

* = with Billy Joel

Tickets are on sale now.