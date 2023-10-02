"I was very overwhelmed. Will she be like me? Will she have my spirit? Will she have my heart?": Mattel are hooking up with Stevie Nicks to create a Barbie doll in her likeness

Fleetwood Mac star Stevie Nicks has revealed that she's been working with toy company Mattel to produce a Barbie Doll in her likeness.

Introducing the doll to the audience at New York's Madison Square Garden last night, Nicks said, "I have something very exciting to share with you a few hours before the rest of the world,” before going to to say that the manufacturer had approached her a year ago, well before the release of the enormously successful Barbie movie.

“I was very overwhelmed," said Nicks, who has been accompanied by the Stevie Nicks doll for three months. "Will she be like me? Will she have my spirit? Will she have my heart?"

“When I look at her I see my 27 year old self,” the singer added. “I am her and she is me,” she said.

According to A Plastic Tan, an unofficial Barbie news account on Instagram, the doll will be launched via Mattel Creations later today. The account also shared a picture of the Stevie Nicks doll that apparently accompanied a sales listing on Amazon's website in Canada. That listing now appears to have been removed, but not before A Plastic Tan was able to copy the sales blurb.

"Stevie Nicks Barbie doll is ready to groove on a moonlit stage with her flowy blonde hair, full textured bangs, and smoky eye," read the copy. "Her ethereal dress is inspired by the legendary 1977 album Rumours and features a velvety wrap bodice with a layered skirt that drapes and swirls like smoke.

"As in the hit song Rhiannon, Stevie looks ready to take to the sky like a bird in flight with her flowing chiffon statement sleeves. Stevie’s bewitching look is finished with her signature golden moon necklace, tall black boots, and a tambourine with cascading ribbons."

Stevie Nicks' next show is at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York, on October 4. Full dates below.

A post shared by A Plastic Tan (@a_plastic_tan) A photo posted by on

Oct 04: Buffalo KeyBank Center, NY

Oct 07: Baltimore M&T Bank Stadium, MD*

Oct 28: Memphis FedExForum, TN

Nov 01: Savannah Enmarket Arena, GA

Nov 04: Allentown PPL Center, PA

Nov 07: Detroit Little Caesars Arena, MI

Nov 10: Minneapolis U.S. Bank Stadium, MN*

Nov 29: San Diego Viejas Arena, CA

Dec 02: Inglewood The Kia Forum, CA

Dec 05: Palm Desert Acrisure Arena, CA

Dec 08: Phoenix Chase Field, AZ*

Dec 12: Sacramento Golden 1 Center, CA

Dec 15: San Francisco Chase Center, CA

Feb 10: Atlantic City Mark G Etess Arena, NJ

Feb 14: Belmont Park UBS Arena, NY

Feb 21: Greenville Bon Secours Wellness Arena, SC

Feb 24: Hollywood Hard Rock Live, FL^

Feb 28: New Orleans Smoothie King Center, LA

Mar 03: Omaha CHI Health Center, NE

Mar 06: North Little Rock Simmons Bank Arena, AR

Mar 09: Arlington AT&T Stadium, TX*

* = with Billy Joel

Tickets are on sale now.