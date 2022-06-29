Stevie Nicks on Roe v. Wade repeal: "History is repeating itself… and its even more frightening this time…"

On June 24, the Supreme Court repealed the Roe v. Wade ruling that protected the constitutional right of women in America to have an abortion.

With women across the US now stripped of their reproductive rights, Stevie Nicks – who has been previously outspoken about her own termination in 1979 – has issued a statement on her social media platforms.

"Dear People, I got home from the tour late Wednesday night exhausted," the Fleetwood Mac star's post begins.

"It was great to be back in my world doing what I love for the first time in three years… AND I did not get covid! We definitely proved that it can be done if you follow the rules. That is the good news.

"The bad news is that our women's rights have been taken away" she continues.

"Before I say everything I want to say, I would like for everyone to watch the documentary called The Janes. I watched it tonight. It is a huge Déjà Vu for me as it is about my generation leading up to Roe v Wade. Please watch it. It will blow your mind."

Signing off the letter, she writes: "Much love, Stevie Nicks", before adding: "P.S. History is repeating itself…and its even more frightening this time…"

Speaking of the abortion that she received in 1979 while she was dating Eagles' Don Henley, Nicks told The Guardian in 2020: "If I had not had that abortion, I'm pretty sure there would have been no Fleetwood Mac.

"There's just no way that I could have had a child then, working as hard as we worked — and there were a lot of drugs. I was doing a lot of drugs … I would have had to walk away.

"And I knew that the music we were going to bring to the world was going to heal so many people’s hearts and make people so happy. And I thought: you know what? That’s really important. There’s not another band in the world that has two lead women singers, two lead women writers. That was my world’s mission.”

Since the repeal, numerous musicians have expressed their disdain for the ruling, including Rage Against The Machine, Paramore's Hayley Williams, Pearl Jam and more.

