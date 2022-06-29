Stevie Nicks on Roe v. Wade repeal: "History is repeating itself… and its even more frightening this time…"

By ( ) published

Fleetwood Mac vocalist Stevie Nicks has issued a statement calling out the U.S. Supreme Court for overturning the law which gave women the right to have an abortion

Stevie Nicks
(Image credit: Josh Brasted/WireImage)

On June 24, the Supreme Court repealed the Roe v. Wade ruling that protected the constitutional right of women in America to have an abortion.

With women across the US now stripped of their reproductive rights, Stevie Nicks – who has been previously outspoken about her own termination in 1979 – has issued a statement on her social media platforms. 

"Dear People, I got home from the tour late Wednesday night exhausted," the Fleetwood Mac star's post begins.

"It was great to be back in my world doing what I love for the first time in three years… AND I did not get covid! We definitely proved that it can be done if you follow the rules. That is the good news.

"The bad news is that our women's rights have been taken away" she continues.

"Before I say everything I want to say, I would like for everyone to watch the documentary called The Janes. I watched it tonight. It is a huge Déjà Vu for me as it is about my generation leading up to Roe v Wade. Please watch it. It will blow your mind."

Signing off the letter, she writes: "Much love, Stevie Nicks", before adding: "P.S. History is repeating itself…and its even more frightening this time…"

Speaking of the abortion that she received in 1979 while she was dating Eagles' Don Henley, Nicks told The Guardian in 2020: "If I had not had that abortion, I'm pretty sure there would have been no Fleetwood Mac.

"There's just no way that I could have had a child then, working as hard as we worked — and there were a lot of drugs. I was doing a lot of drugs … I would have had to walk away.

"And I knew that the music we were going to bring to the world was going to heal so many people’s hearts and make people so happy. And I thought: you know what? That’s really important. There’s not another band in the world that has two lead women singers, two lead women writers. That was my world’s mission.”

Since the repeal, numerous musicians have expressed their disdain for the ruling, including Rage Against The Machine, Paramore's Hayley Williams, Pearl Jam and more.

Check out the post below:

A post shared by Stevie Nicks (@stevienicks) (opens in new tab)

A photo posted by on

Liz Scarlett
Liz Scarlett

Liz works on keeping the Louder sites up to date with the latest news from the world of rock and metal. Prior to joining Louder as a full time staff writer, she completed a Diploma with the National Council for the Training of Journalists and received a First Class Honours Degree in Popular Music Journalism. She enjoys writing about anything from neo-glam rock to stoner, doom and progressive metal, and loves celebrating women in music. '10 bands that rip off Black Sabbath but get away with it' is her favourite article she's written with Louder so far. When not writing, Liz enjoys various creative endeavours such as graphic design, as well as reading about rock’n’roll history, art and magic.  