Steven Wilson, Opeth headline Be Prog! My Friend

Steven Wilson and Opeth have been named as co-headliners for the 2016 edition of Be Prog! My Friend in Barcelona next July.

They’ll be joined by Magma, Between The Buried And Me, Anneke van Giersbergen, The Pineapple Thief, Textures, Obsidian Kingdom and Exxasens.

The third annual open-air event is sponsored by TeamRock’s Metal Hammer and Prog magazines. It takes place at the scenic Poble Espanyol on Saturday, July 2, with location and performance times designed to allow visitors the chance to make the most of their trip to Barcelona.

Ticketholders will also be able to attend a free show on Friday, July 1, at the nearby Sala Apolo.

Wilson – who’s continuing to support third solo album Hand. Cannot. Erase. – says: “This is going to be almost like a family event for me, with so many of my friends and favourite bands appearing in such a beautiful location.

“I look forward to getting blown off stage by Opeth and Magma as expected!”

Opeth’s Mikael Akerfeldt adds: “It’ll be a memorable event for me as a musician but also as a fan. Magma, Steven Wilson, Anneke and Bruce Soord – what can go wrong?”

More acts will be announced in due course. Tickets are on sale now.

Sala Apolo, Friday, July 1

The Pineapple Thief

Agent Fresco

Obsidian Kingdom

Exxasens

Poble Espanyol, Saturday, July 2

Steven Wilson

Opeth

Magma

Between The Buried And Me

Anneke van Giersbergen

Textures