Tyler to play at Nobel Peace event

Steven Tyler will perform at this year’s Nobel Peace Prize Concert in Oslo, Norway on December 11.

The Aerosmith frontman says he’s delighted to help celebrate the prestigious awards, which seek to honour those who have “done the most or the best work for fraternity between nations, the abolition or reduction of standing armies and for the holding and promotion of peace congresses.”

The 2014 winners are Kailash Satyarthi, an Indian children’s rights advocate, and Malala Yousafzai, the 17-year-old Pakistani campaigner for female education who was shot in the head by the Taliban in 2012.

Tyler says: “I am excited to bring rock’n’roll to this incredible night, honouring some of the world’s most courageous activists.”

Geir Lundestad, Director of the Norwegian Nobel Institute, adds: “This year we will focus more than ever before on the prizewinners. We have two such eloquent winners with such dramatic stories to tell – we’ll showcase music from their home countries in addition to international stars Queen Latifah and Steven Tyler.”

It’s the 21st annual Nobel Peace Prize Concert. The first Nobel Peace Prizes were awarded in 1901 and 128 have been given out to date.