Aerosmith’s Tyler sets out solo plans

Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler will begin work on a solo album in early 2015.

The veteran singer was at a question and answer session at Twitter’s headquarters in San Francisco when he was asked about future plans – and he’s indicated the record could have a country vibe rather than a rock edge.

He says: “I’m going down to Nashville in January, February, March, April to write and see what we get. Doing an album is like panning for gold. You get so much sand and dirt until you find a little nugget – and you work on the nugget.

“I grew up with the Everly Brothers and there’s a piece of me that just loves country so much. I’m not sure what kind of country that is, but it’s got the fifth harmony. Anyone who knows the Everly Brothers – it’s those kinds of melodies that are just so good.”

Bandmate Joe Perry, who is also working on solo material, recently hinted Tyler had plans to record away from the group after the frontman released the track Skin City for the film Sin City: A Dame To Kill For and collaborated with R&B icon Smokey Robinson on You Really Got A Hold On Me.

He said: “Steven’s talking about doing another one, which is great because he has wanted to do it for a long time.”

Aerosmith have just wrapped up their Let Rock Rule World Tour, although Perry indicated he might like to keep touring rather than record a new album with the band.