Steven Adler returns to the stage after stab wound drama

Steven Adler returned to the stage over the weekend following his reported stay in hospital for a self-inflicted stab wound.

The former Guns N’ Roses drummer was seen by medical staff in Los Angeles at the end of last month after allegedly stabbing himself in the stomach, with celebrity news site TMZ saying at the time that he was treated for "non life-threatening injuries", and that no one else was involved in the incident.

Adler’s representative later told the website that the incident was not a suicide attempt and he had suffered “a very minor, superficial wound.”

The drummer later issued a statement saying we was “alive and well” and blamed “media confusion” for reports that he had tried to kill himself.

And he appeared to be back on top form at his band’s show at the Golden Nugget in Las Vegas on Friday night, with fan-filmed footage showing Adler and co playing tracks including Sweet Child ‘O Mine, Mr Brownstone and Nightrain.

Check out the footage below.

Adler hooked up with Slash, Axl Rose and Duff McKagan for two shows with Guns N’ Roses in summer of 2016, but back problems prohibited him from having a bigger role in the band’s reunion shows.

He was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame as a member of Guns N' Roses in 2012.