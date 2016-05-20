Steve Vai to launch anniversary albums Modern Primitive/ Passion And Warfare

Steve Vai will launch his 25th anniversary collection containing his two albums Modern Primitive and Passion And Warfare on June 24.

The 2CD pack is a collection of classic tracks and previously unreleased material. Modern Primitive includes works-in-progress the guitar virtuoso penned following the release of his debut album Flex-Able in 1984 – which he has completed especially for the release.

The pack includes a bonus remastering of his 1990 record Passion And Warfare. Vai will also celebrate the 25th anniversary of this release with a world tour later this month, in which he’ll perform the album in full. Dates can be viewed below.

Vai says: “Performing this record from top to bottom, with some very special surprises in the works, is something I’ve always dreamed of doing. There are songs here I’ve never performed before, and I’m delighted that 25 years after its release, I feel as though my guitar chops are as much up to the task as ever before.”

Modern Primitive and Passion And Warfare can be pre-ordered via Amazon.

Steve Vai Modern Primitive tracklist

Bop! Dark Matter Mighty Messengers The Lost Chord Upanishads Fast Note People And We Are One Never Forever Lights Are On No Pockets Pink and Blows Over: Part 1 Pink and Blows Over: Part 2 (Mars Attack) Pink and Blows Over: Part 3 (Jazzbo Paddle-foot)

Steve Vai Passion and Warfare 25th Anniversary Edition tracklist

Liberty Erotic Nightmares The Animal Answers The Riddle Ballerina 12⁄ 24 For Love Of God The Audience ls Listening I Would Love To Blue Powder Greasy Kid’s Stuff Alien Water Kiss Sisters Love Secrets Lovely Elixir (Bonus) And We Are One (Bonus) As Above (Bonus) So Below (Bonus)

May 28:Rouyn-Noranda Festival des Guitares Du Monde, Canada

Jun 01: Glasgow O2 ABC, UK

Jun 02: London Palladium, UK

Jun 03: Newcastle O2 Academy, UK

Jun 05: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK

Jun 06: Brighton Dome, UK

Jun 07: Bristol O2 Academy, UK

Jun 09: Helsinki Hall Of Culture, Finland

Jun 11: Solversborg Sweden Rock Festival, Sweden

Jun 13: Stockholm Debaser Medis Ballroom, Sweden

Jun 14: Kobenhavn Amager Bio, Denmark

Jun 15: Gothenburg Pustervik, Sweden

Jun 17: Leuven Het Depot, Belgium

Jun 18: Gutenstetten Ibanez Guitar Festival, KG

Jun 19: Hammond Columbia Theater, LA

Jun 20: Warsaw Progresja Music Zone, Poland

Jun 21: Prague Palac Lucena, Czech Republic

Jun 23: Vienna Simm City, Austria

Jun 24: Dornbirn Conrad Sohm, Austria

Jun 26: Paris Trianon, France

Jun 27: Solothurn Kulturfsbrik Kofmehl, Switzerland

Jun 28: Schaffhausen Kammgarn, Switzerland

Jun 29: Luxembourg City Den Atelier, Luxembourg

Jun 30: Lausanne Les Docks, Switzerland

Jul 02: Rome Rock In Roma, Italy

Jul 03: Assisi Parcheggio Saba, Italy

Jul 04: Rome Piazza Del Popolo, Italy

Jul 05: Grugliasco Shopville Le Gru, Italy

Jul 06: Gardone Riviera Il Vittoriale del Italiani, Italy

Jul 07: Udine Castle, Italy

Jul 10: Weert Bospop, Netherlands