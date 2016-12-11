Steve Vai says he gets asked to join supergroups 'all the time'

Guitar icon Steve Vai says he always gets offers to join supergroups.

The former Whitesnake and David Lee Roth axeman toured with fellow guitarists Yngwie Malmsteen and Zakk Wylde for their Generation Axe project earlier this year. While he wouldn’t rule out joining another star-studded lineup altogether, Vai says that too many acts end up sticking to the same musical formula to try and “re-live the glory days.”

He tells Salt Lake Tribune: “I’ve done it. I get offers all the time to form supergroups. I’m not opposed to doing something if I think all the moving parts are in place. But I’m not interested in trying to re-live the glory days of yore. Because that’s what a lot of people wanna do.”

Vai continues: “They do one style and they get a taste of rock stardom and it becomes addictive. I wouldn’t be opposed to doing something with a supergroup if I thought that everybody was on the same page, with a desire to do something completely different, uncommercial yet very accessible, and just really intense and musical and different somehow. But it’s really hard to find guys like that. So I don’t look for it.”

“I’m happy building the music that I do now. I went through all that stuff. It’s not impossible to assume that I might do a legacy tour or something with one of those bands, just to get a ya-ya out, but we’ll have to see.”

Vai celebrated the 25th anniversary of his album Passion And Warfare with a remastered release earlier this year. He’ll perform at Albuquerque’s El Rey Theater in New Mexico on December 11 (tonight) and Arizona’s Scottsdale Center on December 12.

